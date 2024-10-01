Just Blog Baby
Raiders studs & duds from Week 4: Alexander Mattison has breakout game

The Las Vegas Raiders bounced back in Week 4 with a win against the undermanned Cleveland Browns, here are the studs and duds from a dramatic victory at home.

By Khaled Abdallah

Cleveland Browns v Las Vegas Raiders
Cleveland Browns v Las Vegas Raiders / Ian Maule/GettyImages
Stud – Trevon Moehrig and Isaiah Pola-Mao

Many fans were concerned about the Raiders safety position after starter Marcus Epps went down with an ACL injury last week but those concerns were short-lived. Both Trevon Moehrig and Isaiah Pola-Mao had great games with the latter stepping up in a big way in relief of Epps.

Moehrig came up with the Raiders only turnover of the game, and it was a gift of an inexplicable Amari Cooper drop, but he showed great awareness to track the ball and made a solid return to set up a short touchdown drive that put the Raiders up 20-10.

Pola-Mao was excellent as well as he filled the stat sheet with six tackles, a sack, and a tackle for loss to show off the versatility he brings to the field. He also made a huge play with five minutes left in the game to break up a long pass to Jerry Jeudy that would have put the Browns in scoring position down four points. He also made a key tackle on the second to last offensive play for the Browns to force a fourth down that the rest of the defense shut down. The undrafted stud from USC is showing that he might be a starting safety in this league.

