Raiders studs & duds from Week 4: Alexander Mattison has breakout game
Stud – Trevon Moehrig and Isaiah Pola-Mao
Many fans were concerned about the Raiders safety position after starter Marcus Epps went down with an ACL injury last week but those concerns were short-lived. Both Trevon Moehrig and Isaiah Pola-Mao had great games with the latter stepping up in a big way in relief of Epps.
Moehrig came up with the Raiders only turnover of the game, and it was a gift of an inexplicable Amari Cooper drop, but he showed great awareness to track the ball and made a solid return to set up a short touchdown drive that put the Raiders up 20-10.
Pola-Mao was excellent as well as he filled the stat sheet with six tackles, a sack, and a tackle for loss to show off the versatility he brings to the field. He also made a huge play with five minutes left in the game to break up a long pass to Jerry Jeudy that would have put the Browns in scoring position down four points. He also made a key tackle on the second to last offensive play for the Browns to force a fourth down that the rest of the defense shut down. The undrafted stud from USC is showing that he might be a starting safety in this league.