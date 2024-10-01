Raiders studs & duds from Week 4: Alexander Mattison has breakout game
Stud – Charles Snowden and the Defensive Line
When it was announced that Maxx Crosby would be missing the first game of his career we knew that it was time for the rest of the defensive line to stand up and be counted. They were facing an ideal situation because of all the injuries on the Browns offensive line but these are still professional linemen that needed to be dealt with.
The Raiders defensive line responded in a major way with 2.0 sacks, double-digit QB hits, and two tackles for loss for the position group. Even Tyree Wilson got in on the action with a tackle and two QB hits. The D-line was part of a great defensive effort where the Raiders gave up just 10 points on defense and was another dominant performance against a struggling offense.
After playing great for the majority of the game, the Raiders defense and Charles Snowden in particular came up with the game-winning play late in the fourth quarter. The Browns faced a fourth and three from the Las Vegas nine-yard line and they had two open receivers that could have walked in for a touchdown.
But thanks to Snowden and the line collapsing the pocket, Watson rolled left to extend the play and was taken down before he could even get the ball out. It was a great ending to a great defensive performance and Snowden has definitely earned more playing time in light of the injury to Malcolm Koonce.