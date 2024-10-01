Raiders studs & duds from Week 4: Alexander Mattison has breakout game
Stud - Jackson Powers-Johnson and DJ Glaze
The Raiders made two changes to the offensive line coming into this game, partially due to injury and the other due to poor play. Starting RT Thayer Munford was out injured and replaced by rookie DJ Glaze and rookie Jackson Powers-Johnson stepped in for Cody Whitehair who has struggled mightily this season.
The Raiders offensive line has been the subject of much criticism through three weeks and they responded with a much better performance this week, largely due to the play of these two rookies. This was the Raiders' best rushing performance of the season and they gave up two sacks on the day, but both were a result of DPOY Myles Garrett beating Kolton Miller one on one.
The Nation was anxiously waiting the debut of Powers-Johnson after he missed the first tw0 weeks with injury and was a backup last week and the wait paid off. JPJ, as he is known by many fans, was a bully on the field and he plays with what some might call a reckless abandon. His power and mean streak are a perfect fit for the Raiders and he has been an immediate upgrade for the offensive line. His fellow rookie DJ Glaze was also excellent on the day and he provided great depths to a position with some question marks.