Raiders studs & duds from Week 4: Alexander Mattison has breakout game
Dud – Zamir White
Another week and another poor performance from Zamir White including an ugly turnover that flipped the game from comfortable to stressful for Las Vegas. White continues to struggle in this zone system and he was outperformed by Alexander Mattison on a third of the touches.
There was one play in the second quarter where White showed some burst and looked like he could have scored a remarkable 98-yard touchdown but he was tripped up and only managed 17 yards on the play. We know that White is a tremendous athlete and has game-breaking speed but he has not shown the vision to be a valuable part of this offense.
The worst mistake a struggling player can make is to compound things by turning the ball over and White did just that. On the first play of the 4th quarter with the Raiders looking to possibly put the game out of reach, White fumbled on 3rd and short from his own 33 and the Browns took it back for a scoop and score.
The Browns could get nothing going on offense and that mistake flipped the game in their favor by tightening it up at 16-20. Luckily, they missed the extra point or we would have likely gone into overtime and things always get whacky in the extra period. It’s time for White to be replaced by Mattison in the starting lineup and let’s see what the young back can do from a relief role when defenses are tired late in games.