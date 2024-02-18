Raiders Super Bowl 59 odds (Las Vegas undervalued with Antonio Pierce at the helm?)
The Las Vegas Raiders' odds to win the Super Bowl suggest that they'll be among the NFL's worst teams in 2024. Are they mispriced?
By Peter Dewey
The Las Vegas Raiders failed to make the playoffs last season – a season that was largely a failure until Antonio Pierce took over as the team’s interim head coach.
Las Vegas finished the season with a 5-4 record under Pierce’s guidance, and now he’s back to lead the team in the 2024 season. Could this help turn around a rough few seasons for the Raiders?
It’s certainly possible.
The team is expected to move on from quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo after he was suspended for performance-enhancing drugs, and that opens up a new possibility for the franchise.
Will the Raiders use the No. 13 pick on a quarterback? Will they look to target a veteran in free agency? Or, will the team run things back with Aidan O’Connell?
Depending upon what Las Vegas ends up doing, the team's odds could shift in a major way for the 2024 season. Still, if the team plays as well as it did for Pierce last season, the Raiders will be in the mix for a playoff spot.
Raiders’ odds to win the Super Bowl in 2025
Right now, the Raiders are +8000 to win the Super Bowl, ahead of only the Denver Broncos, Tennessee Titans, and New England Patriots in the latest odds.
This comes as a bit of a surprise given the team’s play in the second half of the season after Josh McDaniels was fired.
After Pierce took over last season, Las Vegas ranked ninth in the NFL in points allowed over the team’s final nine games. That’s a great building block to have going into the 2024 campaign.
With Maxx Crosby anchoring the Las Vegas defense, it has the potential to be an elite unit. While that may not be enough to win the AFC West, it could sneak the Raiders into a wild card spot.
Being in a division that features Patrick Mahomes is about as tough of a draw as one could have, but Las Vegas may be too low in these odds – sitting in line with teams like the Arizona Cardinals and New Orleans Saints.
Bettors that believe in Pierce may want to take a shot on the team in the 2024 campaign.
If you’re looking to bet on a team to win the Super Bowl next season, FanDuel Sportsbook has an amazing promotional offer for a limited time! New users who sign up with the link below and wager $5 will receive $150 in bonus bets -- if their bet wins.
Sign up for FanDuel now!
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Find Peter Dewey's betting record here.