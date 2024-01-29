Raiders: Super Bowl LVIII is nightmare fuel for Raider Nation
The Super Bowl is set, and for fans of the Las Vegas Raiders, it could not be a worse matchup inside Allegiant Stadium.
By Brad Weiss
The Las Vegas Raiders went into the 2023 NFL season with high hopes, as the final game of the year, Super Bowl LVIII, would be played inside their own stadium. Allegiant Stadium will play host to the Super Bowl this season, and for fans of the Raiders, nothing would have been sweeter than seeing the Silver and Black playing in that game.
Unfortunately for the Raiders, and their fans, that did not happen, and instead, they will have to see two hated teams battle it out against each other inside their own building for the right to hoist the Lombardi Trophy. After the conclusion of Championship Sunday, it will be the Kansas City Chiefs taking on the San Francisco 49ers.
Raiders fans have long-time hatred for both teams, making this matchup a nightmare for Raider Nation on February 11, 2024.
Raiders fans to watch the Chiefs battle the 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII
AFC West rival Kansas City has dominated the NFL landscape since Patrick Mahomes took over as starting quarterback, and on February 11, he will be going for his third Super Bowl title in six seasons. That kind of dominance does not come along often, and unfortunately for the Silver and Black, he just happens to play in their division.
On the NFC side of the coin, the San Francisco 49ers used to share the Bay Area with the Raiders, so there is a long history as well. The 49ers knocked off the Detroit Lions on Sunday night behind a quarterback who was the very last pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, which is something you just do not see in today's NFL.
Now, Raider Nation has to sit and watch these two teams battle it out inside their brand-new stadium, putting an exclamation point on another tough season for the Silver and Black. It is the kind of game that you hope ends in a tie, but being the Super Bowl, one of these hated teams will have the confetti fall on them inside Allegiant Stadium in a few weeks.
Buckle up Raider Nation, this one is going to be hard to watch.