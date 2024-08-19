Raiders take a big swing for Pro Bowl cornerback in latest trade prediction
Now that the Raiders' quaterback situation is (more or less) handled, it's time to take a closer look at the other positions on the team. I don't like it either.
The Raiders' defense hasn't gotten quite the same level of scrutiny this offseason that the offense has, probably on account of being way, way better. Whether it's on the defensive line, at linebacker, or in the secondary, the team either has Certified Dudes or Guys Who Could Be A Certified Dude Soon. The one tiiiiiiiny concern that may exist is in the secondary, where the depth chart features far more of the later than the former.
Fortunately, there isn't a trade out there that Bleacher Report is too scared to make. Fortune favors the bold. In their latest roundup of SEO plays, B/R takes a look at one trade that could "alter the divisional race," which is especially funny for a team that plays in Patrick Mahomes' division. I will let you decide how much to mock their idea.
Bleacher Report thinks the Raiders should trade for James Bradberry
"The main question is the secondary. Specifically at the cornerback where Jakorian Bennett might be lining up as the starter across from Jack Jones. Trading for James Bradberry would be a boom-or-bust move that could help the secondary. He would be reunited with defensive coordinator Patrick Graham who was the defensive coordinator for the Giants when Bradberry was a Pro Bowler."
Love a good boom or bust move! There isn't a better expression out there to help cover all your bases when you have no idea what's going to happen. I'm not sure why the Eagles would trade Bradberry, nor am I super sure why the Raiders would want another cornerback who might be good, but he's a recent (ish) Pro Bowler who could help the young guys some. If you're looking for more reasons to justify the trade, I can't help you. Bleacher Report works in mysterious ways.