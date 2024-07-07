Bleacher Report suggests 'tanking' might be Raiders' best option
The Las Vegas Raiders were listed along with the Denver Broncos, New Orleans Saints, New York Giants, Seattle Seahawks, and Tennessee Titans as teams that should think about tanking the 2024 season in order to secure a high draft pick in 2025 in a recent article from Bleacher Report's Alex Ballentine.
Bleacher Report's reason why Raiders should tank in 2024
It's no secret that the Raiders struck out on trying to find a franchise quarterback this offseason. The team's quarterback situation was the primary reason provided by Bleacher Report for why they should potentially try to tank this year.
“But Gardner Minshew II is just a good bridge option who can help a team stick around .500 and Aidan O'Connell hasn't done enough to believe that he's the heir apparent," Ballentine wrote.
"The truth is the Raiders are still looking for a quarterback that can take the franchise to higher heights than Derek Carr did. So far, they haven't found that guy. Their best bet might be in the 2025 draft. The quarterback class doesn't have the same hype as the 2024 class, but there are still a few options who could build a case to be top 10 options.”
QB class of 2025/Raiders QB situation
The quarterback class of 2025 looks to be strong, with top prospects such as Carson Beck (Georgia), Quinn Ewers (Texas), Jalen Milroe (Alabama) and Shedeuer Sanders (Colorado). Any one of these players has the potential and ability to be a franchise quarterback of an NFL team, and if the Raiders select one of them, they could potentially address the quarterback position.
Although the Raiders currently have a talented team, particularly on defense, many feel that consistency and productivity at the quarterback position are among the things this team is lacking and if this issue is resolved, the entire team could instantly improve.
Remember that O'Connell did have some promising moments as a rookie last season and displayed a great deal of composure amid a turbulent season. Additionally, the second-year quarterback is still getting used to a new offense, so patience will be required. 2024 will provide O'Connell the opportunity to demonstrate his potential to be the Las Vegas Raiders' quarterback in the future.
Will AP want to tank his first season as a head coach?
The idea of tanking does not seem to fit the personality of Raiders fans, nor head coach Antonio Pierce. The idea of Pierce starting his first full season as head coach with the intention of tanking is also difficult to fathom.
That said, if the first few weeks of the season end in losses and neither quarterback—specifically, O'Connell—is performing at the required level, then what? The coaching staff and front office may assess their options and consider selecting a long-term quarterback in the 2025 draft if this season is a disaster, primarily because of the quarterback play.