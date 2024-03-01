Raiders looking to do things differently under general manager Tom Telesco
The Las Vegas Raiders have a lot of work to do with the roster this offseason, but new general manager Tom Telesco will look to do things differently than the team has done in years past.
By Brad Weiss
A new year brings new opportunities for the Las Vegas Raiders, as they look to finally go back to being a perennial playoff team. It has been over 20 years since the Raiders have dominated the AFC landscape, as those teams in the early 2000s behind Rich Gannon were one of the best teams in the conference.
With a new general manager in place in Tom Telesco, it appears the Raiders are looking to do things a bit differently than in years past. For the Silver and Black, they have not done a good job in keeping their elite players on the roster from year to year, but this year, Telesco is looking to buck that trend.
On Thursday, as the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine kicked off, news started spreading that the team could be inching towards a deal with running back Josh Jacobs. Considered one of the best backs in the game today, Jacobs is entering free agency, but unlike previous regimes, Telesco seems poised to keep the team's elite talent on the roster.
Jacobs led the NFL in rushing yards back in 2022, and while the 2023 season can be seen as a down year for him, bringing him back is crucial to the Raiders success going forward. With an expanded salary cap in place for 2024, he won't carry such a huge burden in terms of the cap space, and bringing him back would solidify the position for the next three years.
Raiders have no plans to trade Davante Adams
Telesco also made it known that the team has no plans to trade away star wide receiver Davante Adams also, calling him "A Raider." Adams has been outstanding since coming to Las Vegas via a trade with Green Bay two offseasons ago, and with a question at quarterback, bringing back one of the best in the game at the position group is also a smart move by Telesco.
It appears the plan in Las Vegas is not to let elite talent walk out the door, but instead, surround their elite talent with the right pieces around them. Telesco is pushing all the right buttons early on in his tenure as general manager, and that is great news for fans of the Silver and Black.