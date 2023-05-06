Las Vegas Raiders: Time to get the Josh Jacobs deal done
By Brad Weiss
As we ramp up towards offseason workouts, it is time for the Las Vegas Raiders and star running back Josh Jacobs to get the deal done.
The Las Vegas Raiders declined Josh Jacobs's fifth-year option last offseason, starting a string of events that led to the young running back having the best season of his career. Not only did the Raiders bypass signing Jacobs' option, but they played him in the Hall of Fame Game, something you never see with potential starters.
What ensued was Jacobs dominating the NFL landscape on the ground, leading the league in both rushing and all-purpose yards. Jacobs was key for a Raiders offense that struggled with consistency all season long, and in the end, proved to be one of the best young running backs in the game.
This offseason, the Raiders have placed the franchise tag on Jacobs in hopes of getting him to play one season on it, or extend the time they need to lock him into a long-term deal. Jacobs is an interesting case because he is still young, and should have the prime of his NFL career still in front of him.
For the Raiders, the time is now to get the deal with Jacobs done.
Jacobs will key the Raiders offense in 2023
With Jimmy Garoppolo coming in to replace Derek Carr as the starting quarterback, and plenty of new faces on the offensive side of the ball, getting Jacobs to sign on the dotted line has to be the priority heading into camp. The Raiders offense needs a playmaking running back, and with very little depth behind him, it is imperative that the team makes sure he is ready to go in 2023, and beyond.
Michael Mayer will step in as a rookie TE1, and Hunter Renfrow and Davante Adams return to lead the wide receiver group in 2023. Garoppolo has won a ton of games at the NFL level, but he needs a strong rushing attack to be at his best.
Jacobs will be only 25-years old for the entire 2023 NFL season, so there is a lot of good football left him him. Signing him to a three or four year deal would ensure that Garoppolo, and then the next young quarterback to take over has a security blanket in the backfield for the next handful of seasons.