Why Tom Brady to the Raiders is a near-impossible scenario
In his latest podcast appearance, the legendary Tom Brady dropped some interesting comments on the Raiders.
By Jason Willis
With the NFL Draft just two weeks away, it is not a surprise to anyone that the Las Vegas Raiders are in the market for a quarterback after a season that saw massive turnover at the position.
Upon deciding to move on from long-term starter Derek Carr in 2022, then head coach Josh McDaniels got to revamp the position group in his image which led to the signings of both Jimmy Garoppolo and Brian Hoyer and a draft selection of Aidan O’Connell in the fourth round.
The Garoppolo signing was a disaster almost immediately as he led the NFL in interceptions in the first month and his penchant for injuries popped up once again. He missed time leading to some puzzling instances where Hoyer was given the nod. He failed just as spectacularly.