Why Tom Brady to the Raiders is a near-impossible scenario
In his latest podcast appearance, the legendary Tom Brady dropped some interesting comments on the Raiders.
By Jason Willis
Tom Brady to the Raiders?
Speaking on the Deepcut Podcast this week the legendary Tom Brady was asked if a team gave him a call late in the season to make a run at a Super Bowl if he would consider the offer. “I wouldn’t be opposed to it,” said the 46-year-old, “I’m always going to be in good shape, I’m always going to be able to throw the ball.”
What is sure to pique the interest of Raider Nation however are the teams he mentioned. While the host VicBlends led the question with the 49ers as an example, Brady of course mentioned the Patriots, the team he spent the majority of his career with, and then the Raiders as two teams that came to mind.
Of course, Brady was sure to qualify his answer with the fact that he doesn’t know if the league would allow him to play for a team as he is currently in the process of becoming part owner of the Raiders. A unique scenario in NFL history, the owners would have to vote to allow him on the field.
Could Brady get the 24 votes possible to take the field for the Raiders? It would depend on how much money the league believes it could make on the return of one of its greatest players. Likely nothing more than a pipe dream at this point, the thought of Brady in the silver and black is still one that would intrigue Raider Nation.