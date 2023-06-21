Las Vegas Raiders: Top-5 wide receivers from the past decade
By Jason Willis
5. Henry Ruggs
Before off-field tragedy ended his NFL career just as he was turning the corner, Henry Ruggs appeared to be on his way towards being one of the NFL's most electrifying receivers.
While he only played in twenty NFL games after being selected 12th overall in 2020, his game-breaking speed was evident from day one. Routinely running past defenders, he did just that his rookie season when he caught a Hail Mary against the Jets in what was ultimately the highlight of his career.
Overall, his rookie season was a bit of a letdown but his sophomore season saw him putting it all together. While his unbelievable speed was still on display, Ruggs was being used as a true number one wideout. In seven games, he would record 469 yards and two touchdowns, which had him on pace for over a thousand yards.
Unfortunately, we will never know where the career of Ruggs could have gone after he was involved in a car accident that left a woman and her dog deceased. He plead guilty to one count DUI resulting on death, and also vehicular manslaughter. He faces 3-10 years in prison.