Las Vegas Raiders: Top-5 wide receivers from the past decade
By Jason Willis
4. Hunter Renfrow
Diminutive in stature but not in playmaking ability, Hunter Renfrow was a fifth round pick out of Clemson where he cemented himself as a campus legend when he caught a touchdown pass from Deshaun Watson to secure a National Championship for the Tigers over Alabama.
With the Raiders, Renfrow immediately became not only a fan favorite, but a favorite of quarterback Derek Carr. Consistently reliable in the short areas of the field, "13" had 105 catches, 1,021 yards and six touchdowns across his first two seasons.
However, Renfrow really broke out in 2021. While he was a big part of the offense throughout, Las Vegas really relied on him after Ruggs was released. The highlight of the season was a two touchdown game against the Chargers in week seventeen to help put the Raiders in the playoffs.
After 103 receptions for 1,038 yards and nine touchdowns, Renfrow earned his first Pro Bowl nomination. Furthermore, Dave ZIegler and Josh McDaniel's saw enough in him to give him a two-year contract extension.
While he will likely never reach the highs of 2021 again, Renfrow will always be a favorite amongst Raider Nation, and a security blanket for any quarterback.