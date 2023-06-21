Las Vegas Raiders: Top-5 wide receivers from the past decade
By Jason Willis
3. Michael Crabtree
In the 2009 NFL Draft, the then-Oakland Raiders selected wide receiver Darrius Heyward-Bey out of Maryland. This was a shock to many as Michael Crabtree, fresh off a Biletnikoff-winning season at Texas Tech was widely expected to be the first wideout selected.
Despite this obvious gaffe, the team was able to rectify it when they signed Crabtree in the 2015 off-season. After six seasons in San Francisco, Crabtree had established himself as a reliable wideout who fit the mold as a prototypical, "possession receiver."
In Oakland, he immediately had one of the best seasons of his career in 2015 when he posted 85 receptions for 922 yards and nine touchdowns. In addition, he was clearly the most trusted receiver for quarterback Derek Carr.
In 2016, Crabtree had the best season of his Raiders career with 89 receptions, 1,003 yards and eight touchdowns. The season for "15" started with a bang as well when he caught a game-winning two point conversion to beat the New Orleans Saints in week one.
Clutch plays such as that one began to personify his Raiders career as he always seemed to be the one Carr looked for when he needed a big play in a tight spot. As such, Raider Nation has some profoundly found memories of watching Crabtree play in the silver and black.