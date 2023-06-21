Las Vegas Raiders: Top-5 wide receivers from the past decade
By Jason Willis
2. Amari Cooper
After a truly dominant collegiate career at Alabama, Amari Cooper was well deserving of the fourth overall pick the Raiders used on him in 2015. One of the best route runners in the NFL from the moment he was drafted, he recorded 1,070 yards and six touchdowns in his rookie season and earned a Pro Bowl nod.
The season that followed was even better for Cooper as he established himself as the teams most explosive receiving option across from Crabtree. Capable of having a massive game at any time, he had four games with at least 129 receiving yards and earned a second straight Pro Bowl nomination.
Despite the immense productivity early on in his Raiders career, Cooper's tenure with the team came and went as he was traded to the Cowboys during the 2017 season. Over the last four years with Dallas and Cleveland, he has posted 1,000+ receiving yards, three times.
While his career in Oakland was short-lived, he was often an electrifying player who was the most talented wide receiver on some of the best Raiders teams in recent memory.