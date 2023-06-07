Las Vegas Raiders have a top-5 talent at multiple positions in 2023
By Brad Weiss
The Las Vegas Raiders may not be high on most lists to make the playoffs in 2023, but elite talent is there on their roster heading into next season.
The 2023 Las Vegas Raiders have a lot of work to do in order to get back to respectability after winning only six games last season. The Raiders went into the 2023 season with some lofty expectations, but it was clear that it was rebuild time in Josh McDaniels's first season as head coach.
Things change in a hurry in the NFL, and elite talent is what you need in order to get over the hump. Luckily for the Raiders, they have some elite talent on their roster, and are a team that could surprise some people when all is said and done.
Starting at wide receiver, some elite names dot the Raiders roster in 2023.
Raiders have top-5 talent at Wide Receiver
When it comes to Raiders talent, the conversation has to start with Davante Adams, unquestionably one of the best wide receivers in the NFL. In his first season with the Raiders, all Adams did was set the single-season receiving yards record, an incredible accomplishment when you consider how down of a season in was for the Silver and Black.
Going into his second season with the Raiders, Adams has more talent around him at wide receiver, and the tight end group should be better as a whole. The big question is whether or not he will have a quarterback throwing to him that can stay healthy enough for a complete 17-game regular season.