Las Vegas Raiders have a top-5 talent at multiple positions in 2023
By Brad Weiss
Raiders have top-5 talent at Kicker and Punter
The specialist group for the Raiders were special group, pun-intended, last season, and many thought the trio would go unchanged this offseason. That changed when Trent Sieg was replaced by Jacob Bobenmoyer, a move that had most in the organization scratching their heads.
Still, even with Sieg gone, the Raiders have some of the best specialists in the NFL, including kicker Daniel Carlson and punter AJ Cole. Both players are young and talented, and have molded into arguably the best in the game at their respective positions over the last few seasons.
Going into 2023, the duo will once again be counted on in a big way, as Cole is one of the more precise punters in the NFL, and Carlson is almost automatic on field goals and extra points. That could be the difference in multiple Raiders outcomes this season, as the two continues to get better and become possible all-time Raiders.