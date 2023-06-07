Las Vegas Raiders have a top-5 talent at multiple positions in 2023
By Brad Weiss
Raiders have a top-5 talent at Running Back
The Raiders placed the franchise tag on Josh Jacobs this offseason, and as he has yet to sign it, he remains not with the team as they kicked off minicamp. The hope is that the Raiders can get a long-term deal done with Jacobs sooner than later, as he has rounded into one of the best running backs in the game.
Jacobs proved his worth last season, as in a prove-it year after his fifth-year option was declined, he led the NFL in both rushing and all-purpose yards. He dominated the NFL in his fourth season in the league, and was recently ranked by Pro Football Focus as the No. 4 overall running back in the league.
The veteran back has missed only five games in his career, including three in his rookie season, so he has been more than durable for the Raiders. He has also proved to be a threat in the run and passing game, and at only 25-years old, still should have a ton of good football left in his legs.