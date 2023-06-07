Las Vegas Raiders have a top-5 talent at multiple positions in 2023
By Brad Weiss
Raiders could have a top-5 talent at Offensive Tackle
Recently, Pro Football Focus put together a list of the top-32 offensive tackles in the NFL heading into the 2023 NFL season, and Kolton Miller just missed the top-5 at No. 8 overall. The truth is, Miller has gotten increasingly better every season in the NFL, and with a stronger group around him in 2023, he could be taking the next step forward to being a top-5 offensive tackle in the league.
Of course, the list ahead of him is stacked with talented players, including Trent Williams from San Francisco, who came in at No. 1 overall. Lane Johnson, Laremy Tunsil, Andrew Thomas, and Christian Darrisaw rounded out the top-5, with only Jordan Mailata and Tristan Wirfs being the only other two players listed above Miller overall.
The Raiders made wholesale changes with the roster once again in 2023, so it remains to be seen what the finished product will look like on the field. One thing is for sure, there are some elite players on both sides of the ball, and that could lead to more winning than losing this upcoming season.