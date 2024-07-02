Raiders' top-3 trade candidates floated by Bleacher Report
By Levi Dombro
Adam Butler
The second name to appear on the list was defensive tackle Adam Butler. He had a strong season with the Raiders in 2023, and they decided to bring him back. However, the team could want to give second-year defensive tackle Byron Young a chance, and Butler could have some value on the trade market, according to Knox.
"If another team finds itself desperate for help on the defensive interior, however, Butler could conceivably bring a strong return," Knox wrote. "The 30-year-old has never been a full-time starter, but defensive tackles who can get after the quarterback will always be coveted in the NFL.
"Butler has shown that he can generate interior pressure. In six seasons with the Raiders, Miami Dolphins and New England Patriots, he has averaged just over 3.5 sacks per campaign.”
This trade is a bit more palatable for Raider Nation simply because of the addition of Christian Wilkins. While Butler was very productive last season, he is not a young guy anymore, and his absence could allow for the emergence of a handful of defensive tackles that the team has added through the draft in previous years. The starters, if he were traded, would be Wilkins and John Jenkins, which means that either Byron Young, Nesta Jade Silvera, or Matthew Butler would have to step up and play a significant role. Wilson could also be thrown into that mix if Koonce and Crosby are playing the snaps they are expected to at defensive end.
That being said, Butler is a critical part of the defense, and he should remain a Raider. Once again, he is not a young guy, so the trade package we would receive given his age would likely not be as valuable to the team as his potential production would be. Just a season ago, he contributed 5.0 sacks, including one in each of the last three weeks of the season. His contract does not break the bank and his presence does not necessarily hinder a young player from developing, as he played over 50% of the team’s defensive snaps in only five games last year. He is not a star, so if there is a trade package out there for him that makes sense, it would not break my heart to see him go, but my instincts tell me the best move for the team is to keep him on board.