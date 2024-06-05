3 trade candidates Raiders could pursue before training camp
By Ryan Heckman
Jeff Wilson Jr. could add some speed and competition to the Raiders' running back room
Lastly, the Raiders could call Miami about Jeff Wilson Jr. The Dolphins' running back room became even more crowded when they drafted Jaylen Wright out of Tennessee, who joins second-year pro De'Von Achane and veteran Raheem Mostert, alongside Wilson, of course.
The Raiders, on the other hand, have a few backs of their own, but none are going to be overly impressive as a starter. Zamir White ran fine in limited time last year, but Alexander Mattison hasn't exactly impressed during his time as a starter in Minnesota.
Then, there's Ameer Abdullah, whose best days are behind him. Rookie sixth rounder Dylan Laube might surprise us in camp, but who knows.
Wilson would, at the very least, bring plenty of speed and burst to this offense. If he's healthy, Wilson offers a good amount of both, and is capable of being part of a two-headed monster. The Dolphins will likely have to make a decision on Wilson, eventually, and if the Raiders liked him enough, maybe even a seventh-round pick would get a deal done.