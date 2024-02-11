3 trades the Raiders could make to move up in the 2024 NFL Draft's first round
The Raiders need to make a move at quarterback, so which teams might they opt to trade with to move up on Day 1 of the 2024 NFL Draft?
By Daniel Davis
Arizona Cardinals
The Cardinals don't have a glaring hole right now on their team and could look to trade down to gain some capital. After drafting Paris Johnson Jr. last season, who was arguably the best tackle in the draft, they may target Marvin Harrison Jr. this year to add some weapons for their young quarterback Kyler Murray.
The Cardinals pick at 4th overall and will presumably be stubborn to give up their draft position due to the need at receiver and Harrison Jr. being on the board. This doesn't mean they won't be willing to trade, but the Raiders will need to add some serious capital to make it worth their while.
Last season the Cardinals finished in the bottom half of offense and the bottom half of defense and it doesn't help they play in a very competitive division. The NFC West saw the Seahawks, Rams, and 49ers make runs at the playoffs and the 49ers made it to the Super Bowl.
The Cardinals went with Monti Ossenfort as their new General Manager this past offseason, and brought in Jonathan Gannon as their head coach. While the new regime is still tied to Kyler Murray and his monster deal, the GM may want to gain some draft picks to help them rebuild their team for the future. This could lead to the Raiders trading up to #4 overall and either taking a top quarterback or Marvin Harrison Jr.