3 trades the Raiders could make to move up in the 2024 NFL Draft's first round
The Raiders need to make a move at quarterback, so which teams might they opt to trade with to move up on Day 1 of the 2024 NFL Draft?
By Daniel Davis
Chicago Bears
The Bears have two picks within the first 10 picks and could look to move one of them for the right price. Last year, the Bears gave up the first-overall pick to the Panthers who took Bryce Young and this gave the Bears the first overall once again. Like the Cardinals, they don't have a glaring hole for a team need like last year and for the right price, they could trade back.
The Raiders shouldn't target the first pick but rather pick 9. At this point, the Raiders could get J.J. McCarthy since I expect him to go to Denver at pick 12. The Raiders could also grab the best corner in the draft in Nate Wiggins or bolster their defensive trenches with Laiatu Latu.
The Bears are in a huge pickle right now. They have an above-average quarterback who they traded for a receiver and are looking to get more weapons for him. The Bears biggest problem is the head coach Matt Eberflus. Eberflus made a name for himself with the dominant Colts defenses from 2018-2021 and was hired by the Bears to turn around the awful team culture there.
This year the Bears decided to retain Eberflus for what is presumably his final season in Chicago if they don't make the playoffs but fired OC Luke Getsy after an abysmal showing against the Packers in the final game of the year. I doubt the Bears will move on from the first-overall pick again this season, but they may move back a few spots to gain another receiver for Justin Fields.