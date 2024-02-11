3 trades the Raiders could make to move up in the 2024 NFL Draft's first round
The Raiders need to make a move at quarterback, so which teams might they opt to trade with to move up on Day 1 of the 2024 NFL Draft?
By Daniel Davis
Tennesse Titans
The Titans pick at 8th overall and could look to trade back as they will be rebuilding this offseason. After the surprise firing of Mike Vrabel and the looming release of Derrick Henry, the Titans are looking to build through the draft once again.
Last season they picked up Will Levis and offensive tackle Peter Skoronski to lead the charge but they need some defensive backs this year. With the depth of defensive backs I could see the Titans trading back a few places to gain some draft picks in the rebuilding phase.
The Raiders moving up to 7th oveall opens the door for a lot of different angles. They could go with the best edge defender Dallas Turner or get another receiver with Rome Oduzne or even they're super aggressive, J.J McCarthy at that position too.
This season the Titans were a disappointment especially because we only saw Levis come in after Tannehill was injured. The departure of Mike Vrabel was surprising but not shocking due to the team's lack of success in a largely uncompetitive AFC South.
The Titans will presumably begin the rebuilding era with new head coach Brian Callahan who has experience in developing young quarterbacks. Although trading a rookie head coach for a player favorite is an odd choice and somehow, the Titans always seem to shoot themselves in the foot.
If Marvin Harrison Jr. is on the board at 8 overall, the Titans don't trade this pick away, but if he goes before 8 overall, I could see the new regime getting some draft capital later in the raft to help rebuild the team.