Raiders training camp 2024 schedule: full list of dates, joint practices, more
Training camp is finally here for the Las Vegas Raiders and teams across the NFL. Like any other NFL team, some questions surround the Raiders, storylines to look out for as the season draws near with training camp underway.
This is the first time this season we're going to get some real football action and it's important to know the dates of everything that's going down for the team. Below we have a breakdown of every important date to know in the coming weeks.
Date
Activity
July 20
First-year players, quarterbacks, and rookies report
July 21-23
Three-day warm-up before camp
July 24
1st practice (no pads)
July 25
2nd practice, press conference with DC Patrick Graham
July 26
3rd practice (1st in pads), press conference with HC Antonio Pierce
July 27
Off day
July 28
Off day
July 29
4th practice, press conference with OC Luke Getsy
July 30
5th practice, press conference with HC Antonio Pierce
July 31
6th practice, press conference with STC Tom McMahon
August 1
Off day
August 2
7th practice, press conference with HC Antonio Pierce
August 3
8th practice (6 p.m. to 8 p.m.)
August 4
Off day
August 5
9th practice, press conference with HC Antonio Pierce
August 6
10th practice
August 7
11th practice, last day in Costa Mesa, press conference with HC Antonio Pierce
* All practice times are scheduled for 10:00 a.m. PST (unless noted otherwise).
There will be no public access to the Raiders' training camp in Costa Mesa, California, fans will have two opportunities to watch practice at Allegiant Stadium on August 14 and August 20 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. PST.