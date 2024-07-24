Just Blog Baby
Raiders training camp 2024 schedule: full list of dates, joint practices, more

Practice and press conference dates to lookout for during the 2024 training camp.

By Cody Sizemore

Nov 14, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; A detailed view of the Las Vegas Raiders shield logo at midfield at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 14, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; A detailed view of the Las Vegas Raiders shield logo at midfield at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports / Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Training camp is finally here for the Las Vegas Raiders and teams across the NFL. Like any other NFL team, some questions surround the Raiders, storylines to look out for as the season draws near with training camp underway.

This is the first time this season we're going to get some real football action and it's important to know the dates of everything that's going down for the team. Below we have a breakdown of every important date to know in the coming weeks.

Date

Activity

July 20

First-year players, quarterbacks, and rookies report

July 21-23

Three-day warm-up before camp

July 24

1st practice (no pads)

July 25

2nd practice, press conference with DC Patrick Graham

July 26

3rd practice (1st in pads), press conference with HC Antonio Pierce

July 27

Off day

July 28

Off day

July 29

4th practice, press conference with OC Luke Getsy 

July 30

5th practice, press conference with HC Antonio Pierce

July 31

6th practice, press conference with STC Tom McMahon 

August 1

Off day

August 2

7th practice, press conference with HC Antonio Pierce 

August 3

8th practice (6 p.m. to 8 p.m.)

August 4

Off day

August 5

9th practice, press conference with HC Antonio Pierce

August 6

10th practice

August 7

11th practice, last day in Costa Mesa, press conference with HC Antonio Pierce

* All practice times are scheduled for 10:00 a.m. PST (unless noted otherwise).

There will be no public access to the Raiders' training camp in Costa Mesa, California, fans will have two opportunities to watch practice at Allegiant Stadium on August 14 and August 20 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. PST.

