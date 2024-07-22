Raiders training camp eve: How many roster spots are actually available?
By Levi Dombro
Training camp begins for the Las Vegas Raiders in Costa Mesa, California on July 24th. As we approach camp, there are obviously a few positional battles that have been talked about at length. We know that Gardner Minshew and Aidan O’Connell are battling for the quarterback job and we also know that there is an ongoing battle for the second outside cornerback job. But how many roster spots are available?
These positional battles may determine who gets the most playing time, but there are 91 guys on the roster currently, and 38 of them are going to be released. Roughly 16 will be brought back for the practice squad, which means that about 22 players currently wearing the Silver and Black will be cut before the season begins.
As I see it, the Raiders have 42 players who will absolutely be on the roster, barring injury. This leaves 11 spots open for the remaining 49 guys to claim. Below is a list of the mentioned spots and who I see claiming them.