Raiders training camp eve: How many roster spots are actually available?
By Levi Dombro
Are there any spots open on the offensive line?
The beauty of the Raiders’ offensive line is that almost every player can play multiple positions. This benefits the team in a variety of ways, one of which being that the team can keep another player at a different position on the roster because one lineman can effectively play two positions. It really is an embarrassment of riches to have such versatility.
The team has eight locks currently on the roster: Andre James, Dylan Parham, Jackson Powers-Johnson, Cody Whitehair, Andrus Peat, D.J. Glaze, Kolton Miller, and Thayer Munford. Realistically, this team could keep ten offensive linemen and nobody would bat an eye, but they may not need to.
For the sake of this article, I will lobby for two more players to round out the offensive line room. Dalton Wagner has been the popular name so far in the offseason for the last tackle position. He is the tallest guy on the roster at 6-foot-8, and he has a year of experience in the Raiders program. If the team feels that Peat is more of a guard, then I could see them keeping Wagner at tackle.
If the team sees Peat as more of a tackle, then the guard or center position needs to be addressed with more depth. Jordan Meredith is a familiar name at guard, but he has not really panned out thus far in his NFL career. I would be in favor of giving an undrafted free agent like G Clark Barrington or C Will Putnam a chance, but it will likely be Meredith given his experience. I think it’s most likely that none of these three make the roster, however, and the team rolls with Wagner, keeping nine in the room.