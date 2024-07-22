Just Blog Baby
Raiders training camp eve: How many roster spots are actually available?

The veterans report to camp tomorrow. How many have solidified spots?

By Levi Dombro

New York Jets v Las Vegas Raiders
New York Jets v Las Vegas Raiders / Ethan Miller/GettyImages
Official roster reakdown

QB (2): No spots available. 

RB (4): No spots available. 

WR (6): One potential spot available. 

TE (4): One spot available, potentially a second. 

OL (9): One spot available, potentially a second. 

Specialists (3): No spots available. 

DE (4): One spot available. 

DT (6): Two spots available, potentially a third. 

LB (5): One spot available. 

CB (6): Two spots available. 

S (4): One spot available, potentially a second.

