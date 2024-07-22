Raiders training camp eve: How many roster spots are actually available?
The veterans report to camp tomorrow. How many have solidified spots?
By Levi Dombro
Official roster reakdown
QB (2): No spots available.
RB (4): No spots available.
WR (6): One potential spot available.
TE (4): One spot available, potentially a second.
OL (9): One spot available, potentially a second.
Specialists (3): No spots available.
DE (4): One spot available.
DT (6): Two spots available, potentially a third.
LB (5): One spot available.
CB (6): Two spots available.
S (4): One spot available, potentially a second.