Raiders training camp eve: 7 undrafted rookies to watch
By Levi Dombro
Clark Barrington, OL, Baylor/BYU
Barrington seems to fit the mold of the new Raiders offensive line room as he is a 6-foot-5, 306-pound versatile interior offensive lineman who played both guard and center in college. Despite his below-average hand and arm size, he is a very athletic player; he played both basketball and football in high school before he committed to BYU.
As a Cougar, he was part of the Offensive Line of the Year in 2021 where he earned All-American status and was named to the Outland and Lombardi Trophy lists, which honor college football’s best interior and overall offensive lineman, respectively. He then made the move to the Big 12, following his BYU coaching staff where he tested himself against some of the best competition in the country.
If there is an injury in camp or someone like Cody Whitehair does not perform at the level he is anticipated to, then Barrington could sneak onto the 53-man roster, but it is more likely that he ends up on the practice squad.
Andrew Coker, OT, TCU
It may be difficult for Coker to make the Raiders roster because he is essentially the same player that D.J. Glaze is. Coker serves as a swing tackle; he started five games on the left side and six on the right in his senior campaign at TCU.
He was also a two-time Honorable Mention Big 12 All-Conference player. The former Horned Frog is ginormous, standing at 6-foot-7 and weighing 315 pounds. However, his size prevents him from moving as quick laterally and he is sometimes caught with a bad base. He feels like an ideal practice squad project for the team to work on. Under the tutelage of James Cregg, he could turn into a player.
Will Putnam, OL, Clemson
Putnam also fits the mold of the current Raiders offensive line regime. He spent five years at Clemson as a part of multiple championship-level teams, and he played multiple positions. A four-star recruit coming out of high school, Putnam played in 60 games over his career as a Tiger, including the last four years as a full-time starter.
In his first two seasons, he played guard, but in his final two campaigns, he blossomed into an All-Conference center. He has short arms and limited athleticism but his play on the field speaks for itself; he was always available and played heavy snap counts for the Tigers over the years. He should make the practice squad because he isn't quite ready for NFL defensive tackles yet.