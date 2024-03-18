Raiders adding Tre'Davious White could be a perfect signing in free agency
The Las Vegas Raiders are bolstering their defense heading into 2024, and one All-Pro cornerback is scheduled to meet with them this week.
By Brad Weiss
The Las Vegas Raiders are doing everything they can to bolster the defense this offseason, bringing back solid defensive tackles of their own in free agency this weekend. The Raiders are bringing back both John Jenkins and Adam Butler for 2024, two players who put together strong seasons with the Silver and Black in 2023.
That is the kind of move that should make them whole along the defensive line in 2024, but more moves must be added to both the linebacker group, and the defensive backfield. At cornerback, Jack Jones will return as CB1, and Nate Hobbs in the slot, but they still need a starter on the outside alongside Jones, as well as more depth.
According to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, the Raiders could be in the mix for one All-Pro cornerback who can help fill that position of need.
Raiders scheduled to meet with Tre'Davious White
Only two years into a four-year extension with the Buffalo Bills, Tre'Davious White is hitting free agency, as he was released earlier this offseason. White is a two-time Pro Bowl cornerback, and while he is starting to inch close to 30-years old, he would be an excellent addition to the Raiders defensive backfield.
Amik Robertson has already left Las Vegas in free agency, and we still do not know about the potential for Jakorian Bennett. The second-year cornerback was supposed to play a big role as a rookie last season, but he was inconsistent when he was in there, and will have to fight for a starting job this offseason.
White brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to the position, and would be a solid starter opposite Jones for at least the 2024 season. He has been bit by the injury bug over the last few seasons, including tearing his ACL and Achilles in different years, but if he can get back to the form he had before the injuries, this would be a home run signing for the Raiders.