Raiders Tre Tucker will benefit most from Hunter Renfrow release
The Las Vegas Raiders are losing a fan favorite with the release of Hunter Renfrow, but Tre Tucker is ready to take on a larger role in the offense.
By Brad Weiss
The reshaping of the Las Vegas Raiders roster is in full effect, as some big-name players from last year's roster will be looking for new homes this offseason. The first big domino to fall was Josh Jacobs, a premier running back in the league who will leave the Raiders for the Green Bay Packers this league year.
Staying on that side of the ball, it was reported on Wednesday that Hunter Renfrow would be released by the team, ending a solid five-year run with the franchise. Renfrow had some magical seasons with the Silver and Black, but has been shut out of the offense since Derek Carr left for New Orleans.
A former 100-catch wideout, Renfrow will be looking for a new franchise to run routes for in 2024, but in his absence, Las Vegas may have a solid guy to step into the role immediately. Second-year wideout Tre Tucker showed flashes of brilliance last season, and the hope is that we are only seeing the tip of the iceberg going into Year 2.
Raiders Tre Tucker to take on an expanded role in 2024
Tucker was the player the Raiders took with the No. 100 overall pick last April, the draft pick they got in the Darren Waller trade. While he took a bit to get going at the NFL level, Tucker had some big moments in Year 1, displaying the kind of speed that could make him a real threat for the Raiders going forward.
For Tucker, this is a golden opportunity to not only prove he belongs at the NFL level, but can be someone this coaching staff can rely upon. There is still a lot of question marks when it comes to the quarterback position going into next season, and with Jacobs gone, whoever takes over under center will have a bit more pressure on him.
Hopefully, Tucker can help the next quarterback, whether it be Gardner Minshew, Aidan O'Connell, or another player ease into the role with the team in 2024.