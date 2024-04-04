3 Las Vegas Raiders who will turn heads in 2024
The Las Vegas Raiders are looking to turn the corner in 2024, and here are three players who will turn heads next season.
By Brad Weiss
Looking at some recent win totals, not many expect the Las Vegas Raiders to do much of anything next season. In fact, DraftKings put their win total at 6.5 for next season, which would be a step back in the wrong direction for the Silver and Black after winning eight games a year ago.
Antonio Pierce returns in a full-time role as head coach, and he had the team playing with passion down the stretch last season. The hope is that he can continue to build on that momentum, but to do so, he is going to need more than just his star players to step up in a big way this year.
Here, we look at three Raiders who will turn some heads next season.
3. Tyree Wilson
We start with the No. 7 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft in Tyree Wilson, who had a forgettable rookie season in the Silver and Black. Wilson was supposed to come in and dominate opposite Maxx Crosby coming off the edge, but in the end, was kicked inside with the emergence of Malcolm Koonce.
With Christian Wilkins joining the Raiders this offseason, he is going to take Wilson under his wing, and that should lead to a much better second season for Wilson. He has all the physical gifts you look for in a dominant defensive lineman, and whether that is coming off the edge, or playing inside, he should do a lot to shake the narrative surrounding him in Year 2.