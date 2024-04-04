3 Las Vegas Raiders who will turn heads in 2024
The Las Vegas Raiders are looking to turn the corner in 2024, and here are three players who will turn heads next season.
By Brad Weiss
1. Zamir White
The big news surrounding the Las Vegas Raiders this offseason was the fact that they were unable to come to terms with star running back Josh Jacobs. The 2022 NFL rushing leader signed with the Green Bay Packers fairly early in free agency, which means Zamir White will try and take over as RB1 next season.
White looked excellent down the stretch for the Raiders in 2023, rushing for over 100 yards in two of his four starts. If he can come close to that kind of production on a weekly basis in 2024 for the Raiders then the team should be able to run with ease, freeing up the star power Las Vegas has at wide receiver.
We have yet to see White be the featured back for an extended period of time, as he shared the load during his collegiate days, and really only got his first taste of real playing time during the final four games of the 2023 NFL season. He does not have to duplicate Jacobs' 2022 season in order for 2024 to be considered a successful campaign, but if he can stay healthy, he could be one of the more productive backs in the AFC.