Raiders place two in recent ranking of the top 2024 NFL free agents
The Las Vegas Raiders have some big names hitting free agency this offseason, and two were ranked as top-75 players available in 2024.
By Brad Weiss
New Las Vegas Raiders general manager Tom Telesco has his work cut out for him this offseason, as he takes over a team that has made the playoffs only twice in the last 20-plus years. Luckily for Telesco, there may not be a better time to start, as the Raiders have solid draft capital, good cap space, and more talent on the roster than they have had in quite some time.
While all eyes are on the 2024 NFL Draft, which is slate to kick off in late-April from Detroit, Michigan, more attention should start to be paid to free agency. The Raiders have some big-time decisions to make in free agency this season, but none bigger than at running back, where a decision on the future of Josh Jacobs in the Silver and Black has to be made.
In a recent piece by Vinnie Iyer of the Sporting News, they ranked the top-75 free agents available in 2024, and of course, Jacobs was on the list. Jacobs was rated the No. 38 overall free agent, and the No. 2 running back available this offseason, so it will be interesting to see what the Raiders decide to do with him.
Jacobs is still only 25-years old, and while he battled through inconsistent play and injuries last season, there should still be a ton of good football left in him. Joining Jacobs on the list was Raiders center Andre James, who was ranked as the No. 60 overall player available this offseason.
Raiders free agents pop up in positional rankings as well
Jacobs and James were not the only players mentioned in the piece by Iyer, as the positional rankings had some Silver and Black flavor as well. Austin Hooper was named the seventh-best tight end available this offseason, while Jermaine Eluemunor was ranked as the No. 6 offensive tackle.
No defensive free agents made the list for the Raiders.
It is going to be an exciting offseason for the Las Vegas Raiders, and only time will tell whether Tom Telesco was the right hire by Mark Davis. The fan base loved the hire of Antonio Pierce as head coach, but it will take a strong offseason for the same feelings to be had for Telesco.