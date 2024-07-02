Raiders DE Tyree Wilson shows off impressive body transformation
Tyree Wilson is starting his second season in the NFL with the Las Vegas Raiders, but this will be his first following a fully healthy offseason. Wilson missed the entire offseason program last year due to a foot injury he sustained during his final collegiate season at Texas Tech. Wilson's production did pick up towards the end of his rookie season, and the potential of a breakout campaign is very real.
Wilson's physical transformation was initially noted and discussed at the start of OTAs. It seems that he has kept up his intense workout regimen because a recent photo of him makes him appear even bigger than in the early offseason.
Should this serve as any indication of Wilson's commitment and dedication, the defensive end may very well play a significant role on this Raiders' defense.
The Raiders' defensive line is already regarded as one of the best in the league; the only issue is the lack of depth. Wilson's recent weight gain could be due to a potential switch to defensive tackle on certain downs. He lined up on the interior at times during the 2023 season and it should be easier to do that now with the added mass. All indications would suggest that Wilson is still a defensive end but the Raiders might want to take advantage of his versatility, especially if he's not getting after the quarterback enough when lined up outside.
The Raiders' current defensive line depth problem would be greatly strengthened if Wilson were to make the next step this coming season and demonstrate his ability to line up at both spots on the line. We will have a clearer understanding of the Raiders' exact strategy for how they plan to utilize the second-year lineman with training camp officially beginning on July 24.