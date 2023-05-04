Las Vegas Raiders: Tyree Wilson will be a future superstar
The Las Vegas Raiders selected Tyree Wilson at pick No. 7 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft, and he has the talent to be a superstar at the next level.
Holding the No. 7 overall pick, the Las Vegas Raiders were in a great position to bring in an elite talent for their defense. While offensive line was once again a need, the defense needed to be the priority, especially on Day 1, and things started falling the right way for the Silver and Black once the picks started coming in.
Everybody knew Will Anderson Jr. would be the first defensive player off the board, and he went at No. 3 after two quarterbacks, Bryce Young and CJ Stroud, were selected. Another quarterback, Anthony Richardson went No. 4, leaving elite defensive talents like Tyree Wilson, Devon Witherspoon, and Jalen Carter still available.
Witherspoon would be the next off the board, filling a big need for the Seattle Seahawks at No. 5, and when Paris Johnson Jr. went sixth, that meant a real impact player was headed to the Raiders defense. Despite a desperate need for defensive tackle help, the Raiders bypassed on Jalen Carter, instead selecting Tyree Wilson from Texas Tech.
When all is said and done, they are going to be happy they did.
Raiders have a potential superstar in Tyree Wilson
With Maxx Crosby already on the roster, and one of the best defensive ends in the NFL, Wilson is joining the Raiders franchise at a perfect time. Madd Maxx is double-teamed nearly every time he rushes the passer, which should free up Wilson on the other side to make some damage in Year 1.
Based on his physical attributes, especially his 86 inch wingspan, Wilson is going to be a tough player to block, even early on in his career. He will also get to sit and learn from not only a current star at the position in Crosby, but a veteran in Chandler Jones who was once one of the best in the game as well.
Las Vegas seems to be putting an emphasis in improving the defense, which is good news for any star-caliber player on that side of the ball. Wilson has the tools to be a double-digit sack guy at the next level, and the combination of he and Crosby will go a long way into him being a possible superstar player down the roa