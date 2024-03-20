Las Vegas Raiders Tyree Wilson in great position to thrive in Year 2
Raiders second-year defensive lineman Tyree Wilson is in a great spot to thrive in Year 2.
By Brad Weiss
During the 2023 NFL Draft, the Las Vegas Raiders shocked the football landscape when they selected Tyree Wilson with the No. 7 overall pick. Wilson, a defensive end coming out of college, was not seen as a top-10 pick, and with Jalen Carter, a defensive tackle who filled an immediate need available, this was seen as a stretch pick.
Wilson's rookie season went about how you would expect, as an injury hampered him early on, and in the end, was not in the rotation at defensive end. With the rise of Malcolm Koonce coming off the edge once Antonio Pierce took over as head coach, Wilson was moved inside, and that may be where he plays in 2024 as well.
So what are the expectations for Wilson as he enters the second season of his NFL career? Certainly, he will not have a ton of pressure on him to produce with Maxx Crosby and Koonce coming off the edge, but how can he be a solid contributor on a week-to-week basis for the Silver and Black?
Raiders Tyree Wilson should thrive in 2024
With enormous expectations off of him in 2024, albeit likely for one season, Wilson will have the ability to grow and expand his talent at both defensive end and defensive tackle in Year 2. With the Raiders bringing in Christian Wilkins at defensive tackle, and bringing back Adam Butler and John Jenkins, Wilson will be able to carve out a role where he can attack the passer from the outside, or the interior.
That will take a ton of pressure off of him going into Year 2, and when you look at the Raiders defensive line as a whole, Wilson is someone who could shock with his production in 2024. He played very well after being kicked inside last season, and if the Raiders decide to roll with Crosby, Koonce, and Wilson coming off the edge, more attention will be placed on the other two edge rushers.
Overall, Wilson is in a great spot to develop as a player this upcoming season, and hopefully, he learns and listens from Crosby and Wilkins and becomes a dominant player for the Raiders no matter the role along the defensive line.