Which Raiders are under the most pressure this season?
By Levi Dombro
Byron Young
The defensive tackle position is not as big of a concern for the Raiders and in general, is not held with as much importance as the quarterback position is. With that being said, a young player needs to step up in the interior defensive line room for the Raiders to bolster what they already have in veterans Christian Wilkins, John Jenkins, and Adam Butler. The team has used draft picks on players like Matthew Butler and Nesta Jade Silvera in years prior, but neither was drafted as high as Byron Young was last season.
According to Moton, there has been very little hype at OTAs surrounding a second-year jump by Byron Young, which is not promising. After garnering only four tackles in six appearances last year, the hope was that Young would develop into a player this offseason that the Raiders could rely on in 2024, but that does not seem to be the case. If he does not play with a bit of urgency in camp and preseason, he could be forfeiting snaps to other young players, or even worse, the team may have to look outside the organization to supplement what the Raiders already have. Truthfully, he may be in jeopardy of not making the roster altogether, so Byron Young should be feeling the pressure.