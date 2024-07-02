Which Raiders are under the most pressure this season?
By Levi Dombro
Jakorian Bennett
Bennett was the talk of the team at this point last year. Many felt that the Raiders stole a starter in the fourth round of the draft and they had their lockdown corner of the future. But after some early struggles, his playing time decreased dramatically and he finished the season with six DNPs. He enters training camp in a battle with several other corners for the starting outside corner spot opposite Jack Jones. With Amik Robertson gone and Nate Hobbs moving back into the slot, Bennett has a chance to redeem himself with a great performance in camp and earn back the starting job he won early in his rookie season.
However, the team selected two corners in the draft and brought back veteran Brandon Facyson late last season to compete with him for the job. Facyson joined the team before the Kansas City game on Christmas Day, and after that, Bennett never played another snap. However, with a full offseason to develop, many are hopeful that Bennett will blossom into the player that he was billed to be early last season. Facyson split first-team reps in OTAs with Bennett, according to The Athletic's Tashan Reed, but this battle is far from over.
Neither rookie is likely in contention for the starting spot, so if either Bennett or Facyson steps up to the plate, the job will be theirs. Ideally, the team does not need to shop for a free agent like Adoree Jackson or Stephon Gilmore to feel comfortable and an in-house player is up to the task. Bennett needs to play his best football or the team may start looking elsewhere to replace him. That is what I call pressure.