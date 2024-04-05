5 under-the-radar draft prospects Raiders should bring in for a visit
The Raiders are in the home stretch and still have homework to do to ace Antonio Pierce's first draft.
By Nick Popio
April has arrived and the draft is dwindling towards its beginning, which is exciting news for the Las Vegas Raiders. Teams will be putting in their final preparations to finalize their draft boards.
The biggest concern surrounding Las Vegas will be if they go quarterback early or stick with AOC and Minshew Mania. Will they trade to move up for one or will they stand firm with the duo? Nonetheless, this will be one of the most important drafts in their storied history.
I randomly selected five players who they would be wise to bring in for a pre-draft visit at positions of need. They still have all month to do so and have already brought in and met with guys like Byron Murphy, Olu Fashanu, Terrion Arnold, Troy Fautanu, Brock Bowers, Joe Alt, and almost every top gunslinger available.
Here's five who they could look at in the coming weeks leading up to April 25th.
5 under-the-radar draft prospects Raiders should bring in for a visit
1. Kimani Vidal-Running Back, Troy
Vidal produced over 1,800 yards of total offense in his senior season at Troy. He ran for 200-plus yards in three games in 2023. He reminded an analyst on the NFL network of Josh Jacobs because of his play and stature.
He's hovered around five yards a carry throughout his college career. He tested very well at the combine too, but has a lot of tread on his tires with over 500 carries in two years.