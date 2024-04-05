5 under-the-radar draft prospects Raiders should bring in for a visit
The Raiders are in the home stretch and still have homework to do to ace Antonio Pierce's first draft.
By Nick Popio
2. Christian Haynes-Guard, UConn
Haynes was a four-year starter for the Huskies. That is something that decision-makers should look for. He can plug in at right guard and start on Day 1. He was a third-team all-American at right guard and is regarded as one of the premiere guards in the process.
He only gave up a handful of sacks while at UConn. Haynes is looked at as a mid-round prospect, but will probably start wherever he gets taken.
3. Elijah Jones-Cornerback, Boston College
Jones was a first-team all-ACC member in 2023. He's got 4.4 speed at 6'1''. Jones has been labeled as a starter every season at BC. He had the second-highest man coverage grade of all safeties and corners in 2023.
Jones saw the field a lot since 2018 and intercepted seven balls over the last two seasons. He got those picks in a pair of wins over Syracuse and Georgia Tech. One of his standout performances came on September 16th when they lost by only two to an undefeated Florida State program.