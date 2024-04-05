5 under-the-radar draft prospects Raiders should bring in for a visit
The Raiders are in the home stretch and still have homework to do to ace Antonio Pierce's first draft.
By Nick Popio
4. Dallas Gant-Linebacker, Toledo
An all-Mac player for the last two years at Toledo with 230 total tackles. He was a high school all-American as well, committing to Ohio State. He has a very good frame for the position too.
His lone game which he had less than five tackles came against Eastern Michigan. Toledo's defense was rather solid as a whole most of the year having him and Quinyon Mitchell leading the way. They only lost three games and the most they gave up was 33 in a win over Northern Illinois.
5. Marcus Harris-Defensive Tackle, Auburn
Pro football focus gave Harris a 90.6 overall grade in the Georgia contest. He tallied seven sacks in 2023. He's a late-round prospect who's been compared to former Raider draft choice in 2017, Treyvon Hester. Lance Zierlein of nfl.com graded him as a backup with starter potential.
He's a transfer from Kansas. He even caught the eye of the executive director of the Senior Bowl, Jim Nagy, who believes he is a "true sleeper" in this class.