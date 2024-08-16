Raiders have one of the most underrated players in the NFL
By Austin Boyd
Since being claimed by the Las Vegas Raiders during the 2023 season, Jack Jones has been a reinvigorated player. He had stints with the New England Patriots where he looked like a future star but off-the-field issues and injuries kept that from happening.
Now that he's with the Raiders, he seems more motivated than ever and is proving to be a playmaking machine. He's been seemingly intercepting passes every day at practice. However, until he proves that he can be consistent during actual NFL games, he's going to get his respect.
CBS Sports' Cody Benjamin went through the most underrated players in the NFL and Jones made the list.
"The former New England Patriots fourth-rounder is on some people's radars after an early-preseason pick, but he's still a man looking to redeem a tumultuous on- and off-field start to his career," Benjamin wrote. "With four pass breakups and two picks in just seven games with the Raiders in 2023, he's emerging as a ballhawk."
Jones is going to have his best chance yet at a breakout season. He's playing for a coaching staff he's comfortable with and seems to really be embracing the Raiders culture. Head coach Antonio Pierce has also praised his work ethic.
When a player is that skilled and also puts in the work, they typically have success. Jones developing into an elite cornerback would be massive for the Raiders. The team has struggled for what feels like decades to find a consistent No. 1 cornerback. Jones may very well be that player.
The Raiders also don't have much depth at cornerback so even if he struggles, he'll get a chance to work through things. This is the best chance Jones will ever have to solidify himself as a star cornerback. The Raiders have an impressive defensive line and an elite defensive playcaller in Patrick Graham. This could be a massive year for the young cornerback.