5 underrated Raiders who could make a massive impact next season
The Las Vegas Raiders are hoping for a playoff-bound season in 2024, and these five players could make a massive impact.
By Brad Weiss
For the 2023 Las Vegas Raiders, this past season was another where they finished on the outside looking in at the playoffs. Las Vegas made some big changes this offseason to right the wrongs, making Antonio Pierce their full-time head coach, and bringing in Tom Telesco as their general manager.
Now, the Raiders will look to bolster their roster with solid talent this offseason, but as is the case every season, some big names have left the organization as well. Josh Jacobs signed a new deal with the Green Bay Packers, and the Raiders are a bit thinner at cornerback with the loss of Amik Robertson.
Still, the roster is loaded with talent, as elite players like Davante Adams and Maxx Crosby will return in 2024 In addition, the signing of Christian Wilkins fills a major void for elite talent at the defensive tackle spot, so overall, the roster is in good shape as we inch towards the 2024 NFL Draft.
Here, we look at some players on the current roster who could be flying under the radar, but may be in line for a monster 2024 campaign.