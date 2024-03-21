5 underrated Raiders who could make a massive impact next season
The Las Vegas Raiders are hoping for a playoff-bound season in 2024, and these five players could make a massive impact.
By Brad Weiss
Nate Hobbs
As we stated earlier, the Raiders lost Amik Robertson to free agency this offseason, as he signed a new deal with the Detroit Lions. Robertson had been a key for the Raiders secondary across the last two seasons, and his departure leaves a need for some depth at the position group.
However, the Raiders do return two of their key starting cornerbacks from last season in Jack Jones and Nate Hobbs. Both men played key roles in the Raiders defense taking their play to the next level last season, and both will be expected to take another step forward in 2024.
For Hobbs, the 2023 season was a breath of fresh air, as he really struggled in Year 2 after a strong rookie campaign. Now, going into his fourth season, he is going to be leaned on now more than ever, and the hope is that he can continue to push his career forward in what will be a make-or-break year for him.