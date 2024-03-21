5 underrated Raiders who could make a massive impact next season
The Las Vegas Raiders are hoping for a playoff-bound season in 2024, and these five players could make a massive impact.
By Brad Weiss
Divine Deablo
When it comes to the Las Vegas Raiders defense, much of the talk is about Maxx Crosby and his ability to get after the quarterback. In fact, Crosby has become one of the best players in the NFL since coming to the Raiders out of Eastern Michigan, but finally, he has a lot of help around him.
At linebacker, the Raiders knew they needed to add talent last offseason, and they did so by adding Robert Spillane in free agency. The arrival of Spillane not only gave the Raiders a capable tackler at the position, but it also aided in the development of Divine Deablo throughout the summer, and season.
Deablo earned the green dot during the summer, and he did not disappoint, putting together his best season as a pro. Now that he is healthy, Deablo could be a league-leader in tackles when all is said and done, and he is also blessed with the kind of athleticism that could net him his fair share of sacks next season as well.