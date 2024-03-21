5 underrated Raiders who could make a massive impact next season
The Las Vegas Raiders are hoping for a playoff-bound season in 2024, and these five players could make a massive impact.
By Brad Weiss
Tre Tucker
We end with Tre Tucker, a playmaking second-year wide receiver who should see a significant increase in playing time in Year 2. Last season, Tucker flashes that he could be a real threat in the deep passing game, and with Hunter Renfrow gone, he should be even more involved in the offense.
Tucker is blessed with world-class speed, and if he can work on his hands a bit, whoever is the starting quarterback in Las Vegas will find him to be a capable weapon. Tucker averaged 17 yards per reception last season, appearing in 16 games and making 1 start, so he will build on those numbers in Year 2.
The Raiders passing attack should flourish next season, as Davante Adams return, and Jakobi Meyers looked very good in his first season with the Raiders in 2023. However, all eyes should be on Tucker, because if his small sample size from last year is any indication, he has big-play ability written all over him.