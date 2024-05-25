Raiders unfairly get handed the second-worst offseason grade in NFL
I get it. You're sick of hearing about what a disaster the Raiders' offseason is. Every other article is about their draft class, or Gardner Minshew, or about how Gardner Minshew screwed up their draft class. The good news is that the Raiders can't do that much more to ruin your offseason. It's officially Memorial Day Weekend, which is more or less the end of the NFL offseason. You're (probably) safe.
The bad news is that we still have four months until the season starts, which means unless you want to Log Off (never a bad idea), you're going to be reading about this offseason for the foreseeable future. Places – let's call them Sporting News – are going to be writing up grades all summer long, and you and I both know where the Raiders are going to be on those lists.
SN did the Raiders dirty. In their NFL offseason grades piece, they sent Vegas all the way down to 31, slapping a C- minus on their paper and forcing them to have their parents sign it. But they beat the Cowboys, who somehow also got a C- for doing literally nothing. Here's some of SN's reasoning:
"The Raiders splurged on Wilkins and used a luxury first-rounder on Bowers despite drafting Michael Mayer in the second round in 2024. They seemed to be too intent on reversing course from the brief Josh McDaniels era that they didn't move on well early for Antonio Pierce. The biggest oddity of them all is showing limited interest in drafting a QB from a strong class. There's every expectation for them to drop into last in the NFC West."
So yeah, mostly just the QB stuff. It's not going away any time soon. You know it's bad when people are saying that you're less equipped to play good football than the Carolina Panthers. Maybe Gardner Minshew will prove them wrong? Doesn't he do that occasionally? I don't know. Time to go turn on some 2026 QB class tape*.
(*Pre-order NCAA '25.)