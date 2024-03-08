3 untagged free agents the Las Vegas Raiders must sign
After an eventful final day of the Franchise Tag deadline, these three players will hit the open market, and the Raiders need to sign them.
By Jason Willis
No. 3 Chris Jones
Fresh off of another Super Bowl championship as a member of the Kansas City Chiefs, star pass-rushing defensive lineman Chris Jones has become a free agent as the team chose to apply their franchise tag to star cornerback L’Jarius Sneed.
Jones, who recorded his second consecutive season with double-digit sacks, was once again the backbone of a Kansas City defense that was the star of the show for the Chiefs at many points this season.
For the Raiders, Jones’s fit is quite clear as the team has needed a true game-changer in the middle of their defensive line since the days of Richard Seymour. Jones would fill that role and more while also removing that presence from the league's best team and a hated rival.
Jones will not be cheap if the Raiders elect to sign him despite being 30 years old at the start of next season. Expected to make nearly 30 million dollars on the open market, he will be one of the highest-paid non-quarterbacks in the NFL.
Regardless of the price tag, if Jones is available and willing to leave Kansas City, Tom Teleseco and the Raiders front office should do whatever it takes to put him in silver and black.